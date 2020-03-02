4NEW (KWATT) Trading Down 19% Over Last Week

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. Over the last seven days, 4NEW has traded 19% lower against the dollar. One 4NEW token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN, Exrates, Hotbit and Cobinhood. 4NEW has a total market capitalization of $15,487.00 and approximately $3,089.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011255 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.86 or 0.02843886 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00223367 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00047567 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00135696 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About 4NEW

4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 tokens. 4NEW’s official website is 4new.io. 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

4NEW Token Trading

4NEW can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, IDEX, BitForex, LATOKEN, Hotbit and Cobinhood. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 4NEW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 4NEW using one of the exchanges listed above.

