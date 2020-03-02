$5.05 Billion in Sales Expected for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) will report $5.05 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cummins’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.85 billion to $5.37 billion. Cummins reported sales of $6.00 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cummins will report full-year sales of $21.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.06 billion to $21.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $21.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.70 billion to $22.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cummins.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.48 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on CMI. UBS Group raised shares of Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $192.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $214.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.19.

CMI stock opened at $151.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.34. Cummins has a one year low of $141.14 and a one year high of $186.73.

Cummins announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $1.311 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.82%.

In other Cummins news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 10,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total value of $1,750,290.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,636 shares in the company, valued at $16,022,855.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tony Satterthwaite sold 5,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $905,011.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,653,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,957 in the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 16,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 16.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 459,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,706,000 after purchasing an additional 64,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

