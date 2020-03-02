$5.34 EPS Expected for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) to report earnings of $5.34 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Northrop Grumman’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.14. Northrop Grumman reported earnings of $5.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will report full year earnings of $23.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.80 to $23.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $26.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.50 to $28.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Northrop Grumman.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.77 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.84 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 39.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.93 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NOC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $437.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 30th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $409.00 to $337.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.20.

Shares of NOC stock traded up $7.15 on Monday, hitting $335.99. 1,472,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,086,979. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $367.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $360.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.13. Northrop Grumman has a one year low of $263.29 and a one year high of $385.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.89%.

In related news, CFO Kenneth L. Bedingfield sold 4,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.33, for a total value of $1,693,758.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,001,278.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.07, for a total transaction of $1,734,941.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,410,797.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,647 shares of company stock valued at $6,430,906. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,490,685 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $856,721,000 after buying an additional 248,217 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

