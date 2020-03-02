$5.75 EPS Expected for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $5.75 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lockheed Martin’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $6.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.34. Lockheed Martin posted earnings per share of $5.99 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will report full-year earnings of $24.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.80 to $24.75. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $26.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.63 to $27.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lockheed Martin.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.39 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LMT. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $406.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $454.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised their target price on Lockheed Martin to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.47.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $11.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $381.35. 2,853,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,355,965. Lockheed Martin has a fifty-two week low of $292.53 and a fifty-two week high of $442.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market cap of $104.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $427.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $395.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

In other news, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total value of $243,861.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,401 shares in the company, valued at $614,478.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total value of $9,594,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,210.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,793 shares of company stock worth $17,313,473. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

