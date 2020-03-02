$5.90 Million in Sales Expected for Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:CLSD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:CLSD) will post $5.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.05 million to $6.74 million. Clearside Biomedical reported sales of $30,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19,566.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full-year sales of $4.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $230,000.00 to $6.97 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.39 million, with estimates ranging from $560,000.00 to $15.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Clearside Biomedical.

Get Clearside Biomedical alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLSD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clearside Biomedical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.92.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. 17.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLSD opened at $2.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.81 and its 200-day moving average is $1.65. Clearside Biomedical has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $4.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological therapies to restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. It develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clearside Biomedical (CLSD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.