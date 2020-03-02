51,635 Shares in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Purchased by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 51,635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $4,029,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.22% of Jack in the Box as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 100.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 11.5% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Jack in the Box during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Signition LP acquired a new position in Jack in the Box during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Shares of JACK opened at $68.86 on Monday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.59 and a 52-week high of $93.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.25 and its 200-day moving average is $83.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.34.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.21). Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.06% and a negative return on equity of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $307.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 36.78%.

In related news, EVP Phillip H. Rudolph sold 8,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $671,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,240,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Phillip H. Rudolph sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $25,915.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,703,388.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,319 shares of company stock worth $3,583,753. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JACK. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Jack in the Box from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Jack in the Box from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.