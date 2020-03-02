51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its position in shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 546,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,296 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.82% of 51job worth $46,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of 51job by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 218,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,014,000 after purchasing an additional 28,100 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in 51job by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in 51job by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 88,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of 51job by 182.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 30,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its position in shares of 51job by 39.1% in the third quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 627,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,406,000 after buying an additional 176,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded 51job from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on 51job in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of 51job in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Shares of JOBS traded up $2.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.16. 2,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 53.04 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.16 and its 200-day moving average is $78.27. 51job, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.36 and a 52 week high of $97.08.

About 51job

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, and lagou.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

