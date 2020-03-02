521,100 Shares in LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) Acquired by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 521,100 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,418,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned approximately 0.18% of LYFT at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in LYFT by 723.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 823 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LYFT during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of LYFT during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of LYFT by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 976 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LYFT during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 61.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LYFT stock traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.91. 11,267,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,257,466. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.69. LYFT Inc has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $88.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.69.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.03. LYFT had a negative net margin of 71.96% and a negative return on equity of 279.94%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.49 million. As a group, research analysts predict that LYFT Inc will post -3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ran I. Makavy sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $609,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total transaction of $25,725.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,722 shares of company stock valued at $1,391,061 over the last 90 days.

LYFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on LYFT from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of LYFT from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Northcoast Research raised shares of LYFT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price (down from $78.00) on shares of LYFT in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of LYFT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. LYFT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

