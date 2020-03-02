55,000 Shares in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) Acquired by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 55,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $13,923,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned about 0.10% of Ulta Beauty at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regent Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 1,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 1,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 830 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 7,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,031 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total transaction of $764,418.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,605,982.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA traded up $3.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $260.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,148,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,150. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $281.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $260.49. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 1-year low of $222.00 and a 1-year high of $368.83.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 11.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ULTA. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $250.00 to $228.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Nomura boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.70.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Featured Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.