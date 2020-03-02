$56.30 Million in Sales Expected for Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) will post sales of $56.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $57.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $55.69 million. Lakeland Bancorp posted sales of $54.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will report full year sales of $230.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $228.95 million to $235.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $244.54 million, with estimates ranging from $240.30 million to $251.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lakeland Bancorp.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LBAI. ValuEngine raised Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub raised Lakeland Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBAI opened at $14.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Lakeland Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.06 and a 12-month high of $17.63. The firm has a market cap of $758.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.97%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LBAI. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 123.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 63,331 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,288 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 25,263 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 14,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,214,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,746,000 after purchasing an additional 16,123 shares in the last quarter. 56.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

