$57.31 Million in Sales Expected for Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) to report sales of $57.31 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Liquidity Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $54.43 million to $60.19 million. Liquidity Services posted sales of $56.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Liquidity Services will report full year sales of $222.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $213.73 million to $231.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $246.14 million, with estimates ranging from $238.87 million to $253.41 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Liquidity Services.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). Liquidity Services had a negative net margin of 8.75% and a negative return on equity of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $49.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.12 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on LQDT shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Liquidity Services in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liquidity Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.63.

In related news, CEO William P. Angrick III purchased 20,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.17 per share, with a total value of $86,189.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William P. Angrick III purchased 58,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.05 per share, for a total transaction of $236,349.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 84,027 shares of company stock worth $345,940. 21.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. National Investment Services of America LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the period. 69.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LQDT stock opened at $3.92 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.50 million, a PE ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.02. Liquidity Services has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $8.34.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment offering approximately 500 product categories. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govdeals.com that enables local and state government entities, including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers a suite of services that includes asset sales and marketing, and seller self-service; and auctiondeals.com, a self-service solution, which enable sellers list their own assets, and enable commercial businesses to sell surplus and salvage assets.

