$60.75 Million in Sales Expected for InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) This Quarter

Analysts expect that InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) will report $60.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for InVitae’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $61.12 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $60.30 million. InVitae posted sales of $40.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that InVitae will report full year sales of $330.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $329.70 million to $333.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $467.31 million, with estimates ranging from $435.09 million to $498.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for InVitae.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $66.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.62 million. InVitae had a negative return on equity of 59.80% and a negative net margin of 111.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NVTA shares. ValuEngine raised shares of InVitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InVitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of InVitae from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Shares of NYSE NVTA opened at $20.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 2.43. InVitae has a 52 week low of $14.35 and a 52 week high of $28.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.77. The company has a current ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

In other InVitae news, COO E Lee Bendekgey sold 119,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $2,486,819.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 148,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,086,098.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,789 shares of company stock worth $2,522,040. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in InVitae in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in InVitae in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in InVitae in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in InVitae in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in InVitae by 1,110.8% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121 shares in the last quarter.

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

