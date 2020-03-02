60,684 Shares in First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) Bought by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 60,684 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 6.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 96,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,202,000 after buying an additional 5,522 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 9.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 202,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,758,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,017 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,695,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the third quarter worth $1,486,000. 49.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FFIN opened at $28.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 1.16. First Financial Bankshares Inc has a 52-week low of $27.13 and a 52-week high of $36.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.71.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $104.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.90 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 38.54% and a return on equity of 14.01%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares Inc will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 39.67%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FFIN. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. First Financial Bankshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Michael B. Denny purchased 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.73 per share, with a total value of $48,622.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,557.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.01 per share, for a total transaction of $248,571.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 12,500 shares of company stock worth $430,253. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

