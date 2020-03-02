$616.89 Million in Sales Expected for Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) will report sales of $616.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Allison Transmission’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $627.20 million and the lowest is $602.00 million. Allison Transmission reported sales of $675.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will report full-year sales of $2.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Allison Transmission.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 83.11%. The business had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

ALSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.57.

NYSE ALSN opened at $40.60 on Monday. Allison Transmission has a 1 year low of $39.72 and a 1 year high of $50.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.35%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Allison Transmission by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,380,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $295,721,000 after purchasing an additional 482,087 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Allison Transmission by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 377,895 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,780,000 after purchasing an additional 90,929 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Allison Transmission by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,354 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Allison Transmission by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,598,860 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $75,226,000 after purchasing an additional 46,288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

