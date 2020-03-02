66,664 Shares in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) Bought by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 66,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,232,000. Xcel Energy makes up approximately 0.6% of Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,291,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,872,877,000 after purchasing an additional 511,726 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,435,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,816,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,840 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,416,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,469,000 after purchasing an additional 507,559 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,490,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,094,000 after buying an additional 182,061 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,216,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,695,000 after buying an additional 17,531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Shares of XEL stock traded up $3.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $65.87. 5,116,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,143,517. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.14. Xcel Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $54.40 and a fifty-two week high of $72.14.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on XEL shares. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Sunday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.07.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.