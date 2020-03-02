$671.28 Million in Sales Expected for Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) to report sales of $671.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Logitech International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $677.15 million and the lowest is $665.40 million. Logitech International reported sales of $624.31 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Logitech International will report full year sales of $2.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $2.93 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Logitech International.

LOGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Logitech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.88.

In other Logitech International news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 17,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total value of $765,012.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 749,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,191,232.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Didier Hirsch sold 13,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $669,218.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,888.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,792 shares of company stock worth $4,504,568 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Logitech International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Logitech International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Logitech International by 210.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,691,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502,760 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Logitech International by 342.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 75,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after acquiring an additional 58,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Logitech International by 113.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,340,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,451,000 after acquiring an additional 712,860 shares during the last quarter. 33.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LOGI opened at $38.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.09 and a 200-day moving average of $42.98. Logitech International has a 1-year low of $35.70 and a 1-year high of $48.83.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

