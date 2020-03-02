6,791 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Acquired by Corbett Road Capital Management LLC

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,000. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 1.3% of Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $184.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $202.37 and its 200-day moving average is $188.91. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $164.86 and a one year high of $211.15.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

