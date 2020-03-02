7,435,979 Shares in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) Purchased by Nucleo Capital LTDA.

Nucleo Capital LTDA. acquired a new position in shares of Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,435,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,838,000. Cosan makes up about 74.0% of Nucleo Capital LTDA.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Nucleo Capital LTDA. owned about 3.04% of Cosan as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Cosan by 41.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 3,587 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cosan by 151.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 966,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,401,000 after purchasing an additional 582,472 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cosan in the fourth quarter valued at about $571,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cosan by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cosan by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 26,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. 23.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CZZ traded up $1.37 on Monday, hitting $19.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,593,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,166. Cosan Ltd has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $23.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.95 and a 200-day moving average of $18.22.

Several analysts have issued reports on CZZ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cosan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cosan from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of Cosan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cosan from $16.50 to $24.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

Cosan Profile

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar and ethanol businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The company's Raízen Energia produces and markets products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, anhydrous, and hydrated ethanol, as well as activities related to energy cogeneration from sugarcane bagasse.

