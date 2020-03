7,435,979 Shares in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) Purchased by Nucleo Capital LTDA.

Nucleo Capital LTDA. acquired a new position in shares of Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,435,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,838,000. Cosan makes up about 74.0% of Nucleo Capital LTDA.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Nucleo Capital LTDA. owned about 3.04% of Cosan as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Cosan by 41.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 3,587 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cosan by 151.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 966,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,401,000 after purchasing an additional 582,472 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cosan in the fourth quarter valued at about $571,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cosan by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cosan by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 26,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. 23.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CZZ traded up $1.37 on Monday, hitting $19.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,593,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,166. Cosan Ltd has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $23.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.95 and a 200-day moving average of $18.22.

Several analysts have issued reports on CZZ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cosan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cosan from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of Cosan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cosan from $16.50 to $24.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

Cosan Profile

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar and ethanol businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The company's RaĆ­zen Energia produces and markets products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, anhydrous, and hydrated ethanol, as well as activities related to energy cogeneration from sugarcane bagasse.

