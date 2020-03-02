$753.64 Million in Sales Expected for GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) will announce sales of $753.64 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for GMS’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $762.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $749.12 million. GMS posted sales of $723.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GMS will report full-year sales of $3.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.26 billion to $3.29 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.37 billion to $3.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GMS.

Get GMS alerts:

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $861.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.95 million. GMS had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 2.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on GMS. ValuEngine cut GMS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on GMS from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on GMS from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. GMS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GMS by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 577,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,648,000 after buying an additional 63,110 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GMS by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. AXA acquired a new position in shares of GMS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,667,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of GMS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of GMS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMS stock opened at $22.85 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $949.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.08. GMS has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $32.42.

GMS Company Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and related construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GMS (GMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.