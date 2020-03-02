$76.72 Million in Sales Expected for Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) will post sales of $76.72 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Digi International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $78.03 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $75.40 million. Digi International posted sales of $65.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Digi International will report full year sales of $307.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $306.26 million to $308.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $338.59 million, with estimates ranging from $328.17 million to $349.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Digi International.

Get Digi International alerts:

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Digi International had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $62.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.37 million.

A number of research firms have commented on DGII. Sidoti upgraded shares of Digi International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Digi International from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Digi International from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. First Analysis raised their price target on shares of Digi International from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Digi International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.57.

In other Digi International news, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $175,300.00. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mairs & Power INC lifted its stake in shares of Digi International by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 1,299,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,031,000 after buying an additional 56,925 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digi International by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 441,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,819,000 after buying an additional 77,293 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Digi International by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 350,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,214,000 after buying an additional 26,290 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Digi International by 0.6% in the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 159,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Digi International in the fourth quarter valued at $2,803,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

DGII opened at $13.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $387.13 million, a PE ratio of 66.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.68 and a 200-day moving average of $15.32. Digi International has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $18.99.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International Inc provides Internet of Things connectivity products, services, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers that provide connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Digi International (DGII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.