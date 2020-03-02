7,756 Shares in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) Purchased by Islay Capital Management LLC

Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,756 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,000. Cigna makes up approximately 1.5% of Islay Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Cigna by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Cigna by 0.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 62,130 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,431,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 141,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,935,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC now owns 23,068 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,717,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $183.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $68.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $207.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.49. Cigna Corp has a fifty-two week low of $141.95 and a fifty-two week high of $224.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $36.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.20 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 165.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cigna Corp will post 18.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CI shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cigna from $221.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $242.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $225.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.15.

In other Cigna news, EVP John M. Murabito sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total value of $2,090,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,742,521. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 21,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.73, for a total transaction of $4,552,818.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,759,539.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,853 shares of company stock worth $8,158,631. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

