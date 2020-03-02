$790,000.00 in Sales Expected for Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) to announce sales of $790,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.07 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $400,000.00. Syros Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $890,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $2.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.87 million to $3.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.63 million, with estimates ranging from $1.60 million to $8.67 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Syros Pharmaceuticals.

SYRS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush lowered shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.89.

Shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $11.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.61.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYRS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 863.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 6,514 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-1365, a selective cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian and breast cancer; and SY-5609, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies to treat oncology patients.

