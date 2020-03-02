$790,000.00 in Sales Expected for Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 2nd, 2020 // No Comments

Equities analysts expect Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) to announce sales of $790,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.07 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $400,000.00. Syros Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $890,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $2.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.87 million to $3.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.63 million, with estimates ranging from $1.60 million to $8.67 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Syros Pharmaceuticals.

SYRS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush lowered shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.89.

Shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $11.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.61.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYRS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 863.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 6,514 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-1365, a selective cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian and breast cancer; and SY-5609, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies to treat oncology patients.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Syros Pharmaceuticals (SYRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS)

Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply