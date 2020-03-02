80,261 Shares in Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) Purchased by Chicago Equity Partners LLC

Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 80,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Schneider National by 21.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Schneider National by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Schneider National by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on SNDR. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Schneider National in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Schneider National in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Schneider National from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schneider National from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.55.

NYSE:SNDR opened at $17.91 on Monday. Schneider National Inc has a 52-week low of $16.59 and a 52-week high of $24.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.36 and a 200 day moving average of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.65.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). Schneider National had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Schneider National Inc will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.35%.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, first to final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.