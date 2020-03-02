$82.21 Million in Sales Expected for eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) will post sales of $82.21 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for eHealth’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $89.96 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $69.94 million. eHealth reported sales of $68.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eHealth will report full year sales of $602.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $584.69 million to $611.12 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $742.48 million, with estimates ranging from $715.61 million to $784.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow eHealth.

Get eHealth alerts:

EHTH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub cut eHealth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet raised eHealth from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on eHealth from $145.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on eHealth from $132.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.20.

EHTH opened at $117.35 on Monday. eHealth has a 12 month low of $49.19 and a 12 month high of $152.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.79 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.42.

In other eHealth news, CEO Scott N. Flanders sold 89,278 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total transaction of $10,121,446.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in eHealth by 156.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 557,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,565,000 after purchasing an additional 340,507 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of eHealth during the 4th quarter worth $9,344,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of eHealth by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 295,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,375,000 after purchasing an additional 13,652 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of eHealth by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of eHealth in the 4th quarter worth $222,000.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on eHealth (EHTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.