82,356 Shares in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Purchased by Watson Rebecca

Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 82,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,318,000. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 5.0% of Watson Rebecca’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CMC Financial Group grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. CMC Financial Group now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDL Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. RDL Financial Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

BATS QUAL traded up $4.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $96.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,411,172 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.04.

