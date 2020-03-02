$83.45 Million in Sales Expected for Magic Software Enterprises Ltd (NASDAQ:MGIC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd (NASDAQ:MGIC) will post $83.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Magic Software Enterprises’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $83.00 million and the highest is $83.90 million. Magic Software Enterprises reported sales of $72.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will report full-year sales of $318.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $317.70 million to $318.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $351.95 million, with estimates ranging from $344.00 million to $359.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Magic Software Enterprises.

A number of brokerages have commented on MGIC. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Magic Software Enterprises from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub cut Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGIC. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 158,224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $381,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $23,546,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 9,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGIC opened at $9.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.80. The stock has a market cap of $484.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.83. Magic Software Enterprises has a 52 week low of $8.01 and a 52 week high of $11.53.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and IT outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

