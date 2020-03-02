884,030 Shares in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) Bought by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 884,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,016,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned 0.23% of Ally Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ally Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ally Financial by 5.9% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Ally Financial by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ally Financial by 28.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. 94.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALLY stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.62. The company had a trading volume of 4,887,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,804,713. Ally Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $24.42 and a 1 year high of $35.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.41.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. Ally Financial had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.43%.

ALLY has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lowered shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Nomura upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ally Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.46.

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

