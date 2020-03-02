88,415 Shares in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Bought by Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 88,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,316,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up 1.7% of Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC owned about 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 9,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

Shares of SCHV stock traded up $2.14 on Monday, reaching $55.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,009,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,630. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.83 and a 200-day moving average of $58.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $51.40 and a 12 month high of $61.10.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

