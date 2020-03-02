$9.12 Million in Sales Expected for Merus NV (NASDAQ:MRUS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Merus NV (NASDAQ:MRUS) to report sales of $9.12 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Merus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.94 million to $9.99 million. Merus posted sales of $9.67 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Merus will report full year sales of $32.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $30.61 million to $34.02 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $49.18 million, with estimates ranging from $31.75 million to $81.28 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Merus.

Several research analysts have commented on MRUS shares. BidaskClub raised Merus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine lowered Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Merus in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Merus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.43.

NASDAQ:MRUS opened at $16.90 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.58. Merus has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $20.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.84 million, a PE ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 0.10.

In other Merus news, insider Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology bought 83,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.60 per share, with a total value of $1,309,807.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Throsby sold 57,088 shares of Merus stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total value of $1,012,741.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,903 shares in the company, valued at $1,790,019.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Merus in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Merus in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Merus in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Merus by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Merus by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer; and Phase I/II study for treating gastric, ovarian, endometrial, and non-small cell lung cancers.

