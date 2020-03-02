953 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Bought by Key Financial Inc

Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 953 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,761,000. Amazon.com comprises 1.7% of Key Financial Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 185,502.2% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,320 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 32.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 901,471 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,564,873,000 after purchasing an additional 219,380 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,239,688,000 after purchasing an additional 200,105 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 314.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 156,440 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $271,566,000 after purchasing an additional 118,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 9,431.4% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 93,217 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 92,239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of AMZN traded up $6.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,890.03. 771,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,627,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $937.75 billion, a PE ratio of 82.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,986.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,834.39. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,586.57 and a 52-week high of $2,185.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.04 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,466,327.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total transaction of $7,471,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 725,162 shares of company stock worth $1,482,988,915. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,850.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,625.00 price objective (up previously from $2,550.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,319.76.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.