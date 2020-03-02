AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Position Cut by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.09% of AAR worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in AAR by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,012,089 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,709,000 after purchasing an additional 106,127 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in AAR by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 873,001 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,172,000 after buying an additional 195,340 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in AAR by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 427,242 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,269,000 after buying an additional 21,228 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in AAR by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,119 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,950,000 after buying an additional 7,852 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in AAR by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AAR news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total value of $798,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,588 shares in the company, valued at $8,380,792.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 9,663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total value of $444,014.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 493,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,670,075.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,163 shares of company stock worth $2,935,560 in the last ninety days. 8.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AIR. Zacks Investment Research cut AAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Benchmark began coverage on AAR in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of AAR in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine cut AAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

AAR stock traded up $0.38 on Monday, reaching $34.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 348.93 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.70. AAR Corp. has a twelve month low of $29.84 and a twelve month high of $52.78.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.16 million. AAR had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 0.18%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AAR Corp. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

