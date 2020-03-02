Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $3.87 Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts

Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Aaron’s in a research report issued on Thursday, February 27th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Vierengel now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.87 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.53. Northcoast Research currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Monday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded Aaron’s from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Aaron’s from $88.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.78.

NYSE:AAN opened at $39.33 on Monday. Aaron’s has a 1-year low of $38.20 and a 1-year high of $78.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 93.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.39.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. Aaron’s had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAN. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Aaron’s by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aaron’s during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Aaron’s during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aaron’s during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is 4.11%.

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

