ABB (VTX:ABBN) PT Set at CHF 19 by Morgan Stanley

ABB (VTX:ABBN) received a CHF 19 price objective from investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

ABBN has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 22 price objective on ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays set a CHF 26 price objective on ABB and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 20 price objective on ABB and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 28.50 price objective on ABB and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 27 price objective on ABB and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of CHF 22.18.

ABB has a twelve month low of CHF 21.65 and a twelve month high of CHF 27.24.

About ABB

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

