Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Bought by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,308 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,525,967 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,640,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,601 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 21,407 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 478.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 19,100 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 6,967 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

ABT stock traded up $4.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $81.61. The company had a trading volume of 11,482,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,675,167. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $135.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.17. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $72.36 and a fifty-two week high of $92.45.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 11.56%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 1,120 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total value of $99,243.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,556,805.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 1,019 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total value of $90,660.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,894,061.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 549,885 shares of company stock worth $49,333,226. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABT. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from to in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.60.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

