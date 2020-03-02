Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Whitnell & Co.

Whitnell & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,349 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 3,257 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 1.4% of Whitnell & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Whitnell & Co.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,525,967 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,640,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,601 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 7.7% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 11.2% in the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 21,407 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 478.8% in the third quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 19,100 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 61.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 6,967 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from to in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.60.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $45,748,840.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,610 shares in the company, valued at $13,962,885.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total transaction of $90,660.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,894,061.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 549,885 shares of company stock valued at $49,333,226 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ABT traded up $4.58 on Monday, reaching $81.61. 11,482,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,675,167. The firm has a market cap of $135.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.94. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $72.36 and a fifty-two week high of $92.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.