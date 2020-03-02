AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Position Reduced by Whitnell & Co.

Whitnell & Co. cut its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,401 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for 1.2% of Whitnell & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Whitnell & Co.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,295,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,148,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100,309 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its stake in AbbVie by 238.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 33,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 23,475 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in AbbVie by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 9,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in AbbVie by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,566,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,056,000 after acquiring an additional 644,078 shares in the last quarter. 71.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.89.

AbbVie stock traded up $2.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $88.69. 12,170,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,953,858. AbbVie Inc has a 12-month low of $62.66 and a 12-month high of $97.86. The stock has a market cap of $126.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.45.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.