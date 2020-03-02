Absolute Price Up 22.3% Over Last 7 Days (ABS)

Absolute (CURRENCY:ABS) traded up 33.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. One Absolute coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex and STEX. In the last seven days, Absolute has traded 22.3% higher against the dollar. Absolute has a market cap of $22,944.00 and approximately $2,679.00 worth of Absolute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.18 or 0.01009688 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00041263 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00015716 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00205006 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007640 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00069875 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001929 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00310311 BTC.

Absolute Coin Profile

ABS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Lyra2RE

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2018. Absolute’s total supply is 13,454,448 coins and its circulating supply is 12,921,832 coins. The official website for Absolute is www.absolutecoin.net. Absolute’s official message board is forum.absolutecoin.net. Absolute’s official Twitter account is @Absolute_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Absolute is /r/absolutecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Absolute

Absolute can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Absolute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Absolute should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Absolute using one of the exchanges listed above.

