Abyss Token (ABYSS) Price Down 25.3% This Week

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded up 10.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. Abyss Token has a total market capitalization of $2.00 million and approximately $494,079.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Abyss Token has traded 25.3% lower against the US dollar. One Abyss Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0088 or 0.00000100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bilaxy, ZBG and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00053445 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.59 or 0.00482358 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $569.46 or 0.06450627 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00063846 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00030127 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005626 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003713 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011361 BTC.

About Abyss Token

Abyss Token (CRYPTO:ABYSS) is a token. Its launch date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,096,775 tokens. Abyss Token’s official website is www.theabyss.com. Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss. The official message board for Abyss Token is medium.com/theabyss. The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Abyss Token

Abyss Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, YoBit, CoinBene, Hotbit, Indodax, DDEX, ZBG, IDEX, CoinPlace, Sistemkoin, Kyber Network, BitForex, HitBTC, Ethfinex and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Abyss Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

