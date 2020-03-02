Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $119.15 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) will report $119.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Acacia Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $118.20 million to $120.09 million. Acacia Communications posted sales of $105.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Acacia Communications will report full year sales of $527.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $514.82 million to $540.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $621.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Acacia Communications.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.08). Acacia Communications had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $128.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.71 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACIA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acacia Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub raised Acacia Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Acacia Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.79.

Shares of Acacia Communications stock opened at $68.51 on Monday. Acacia Communications has a 52 week low of $44.38 and a 52 week high of $69.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 62.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACIA. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acacia Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acacia Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Acacia Communications by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Acacia Communications by 76.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Acacia Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acacia Communications Company Profile

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

