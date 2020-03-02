Acadia Healthcare Company Inc Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Acadia Healthcare in a research note issued on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.41. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $780.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.73 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Stephens assumed coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Acadia Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acadia Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.45.

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC opened at $29.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.31. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.68. Acadia Healthcare has a 12-month low of $25.53 and a 12-month high of $35.40.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 773.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 523.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the period. Finally, CA Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

