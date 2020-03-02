Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Camden National Bank

Camden National Bank decreased its stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,834 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for 2.9% of Camden National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Accenture were worth $14,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 74.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.61.

ACN opened at $180.59 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $208.92 and its 200-day moving average is $199.06. The firm has a market cap of $114.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Accenture Plc has a 52-week low of $160.50 and a 52-week high of $216.39.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. Accenture had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.20, for a total value of $149,996.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,264,518. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.40, for a total value of $740,745.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,254 shares of company stock valued at $6,151,795 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

