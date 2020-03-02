Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Stake Cut by Torray LLC

Torray LLC lessened its holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 76.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 66,368 shares during the quarter. Torray LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter valued at $113,000. Nkcfo LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 0.9% during the third quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 64,250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,358,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 45.6% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 7,226 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 14.7% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ACN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Accenture from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Accenture from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.61.

In related news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $739,032.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 717 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.20, for a total transaction of $149,996.40. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 25,165 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,254 shares of company stock worth $6,151,795. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $8.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $189.55. The company had a trading volume of 4,316,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,256,154. Accenture Plc has a 52 week low of $160.50 and a 52 week high of $216.39. The stock has a market cap of $114.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $207.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.91.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

