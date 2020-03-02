ACE (TokenStars) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,302.00 (ACE)

ACE (TokenStars) (CURRENCY:ACE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 2nd. ACE (TokenStars) has a total market cap of $50,773.00 and approximately $1,302.00 worth of ACE (TokenStars) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ACE (TokenStars) token can now be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ACE (TokenStars) has traded 38.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ACE (TokenStars) alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011255 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.86 or 0.02843886 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00223367 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00047567 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00135696 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ACE (TokenStars) Token Profile

ACE (TokenStars)’s launch date was August 1st, 2017. ACE (TokenStars)’s total supply is 14,476,036 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,095,419 tokens. The Reddit community for ACE (TokenStars) is /r/TokenStars and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ACE (TokenStars)’s official Twitter account is @TokenStars. ACE (TokenStars)’s official website is tokenstars.com/en/ace.

Buying and Selling ACE (TokenStars)

ACE (TokenStars) can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACE (TokenStars) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACE (TokenStars) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ACE (TokenStars) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ACE (TokenStars) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ACE (TokenStars) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.