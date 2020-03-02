ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) Shares Sold by Chicago Equity Partners LLC

Chicago Equity Partners LLC reduced its position in ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 38.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,640 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,690 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACIW. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,061,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,998,000 after purchasing an additional 293,109 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ACI Worldwide by 1.1% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,081,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,211,000 after buying an additional 22,973 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in ACI Worldwide by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,447,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,824,000 after buying an additional 267,962 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in ACI Worldwide by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 443,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,792,000 after buying an additional 30,043 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 396.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 417,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,832,000 after buying an additional 333,661 shares during the last quarter.

ACIW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens cut ACI Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of ACI Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. ACI Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.75.

NASDAQ ACIW opened at $27.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.89 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. ACI Worldwide Inc has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $39.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.67.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.09). ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $399.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. ACI Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

