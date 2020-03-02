Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Position Lifted by Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 386.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,857 shares during the quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $4,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 68,156,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,858,000 after acquiring an additional 14,371,236 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,425,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,699,000 after buying an additional 1,613,122 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,329,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,437,000 after buying an additional 367,164 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,405,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,183,000 after buying an additional 587,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,665,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,222,000 after buying an additional 80,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ATVI shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “focus list” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.68.

Activision Blizzard stock traded up $2.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.59. 9,481,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,377,792. The firm has a market cap of $44.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.01. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.89 and a 1-year high of $64.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 13.16%. Activision Blizzard’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.67%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.79%.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $1,991,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,300,420.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

Further Reading: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.