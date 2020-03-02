Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) PT Raised to $72.00

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Stephens from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens’ target price points to a potential upside of 23.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ATVI. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.68.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $58.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.01. Activision Blizzard has a fifty-two week low of $40.89 and a fifty-two week high of $64.53. The company has a market capitalization of $44.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.76.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 23.18%. Activision Blizzard’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $1,991,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,300,420.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATVI. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 68,156,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,858,000 after purchasing an additional 14,371,236 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 57,067,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,390,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,854 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,425,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,122 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,817,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,998 shares during the period. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,540,000. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

