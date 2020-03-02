Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.00.

GOLF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Acushnet from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Get Acushnet alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GOLF opened at $25.45 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.85 and a 200 day moving average of $29.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.03. Acushnet has a 12 month low of $22.30 and a 12 month high of $33.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $368.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.66 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.65%. Acushnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Acushnet will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Acushnet’s payout ratio is currently 35.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Acushnet by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,124,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,531,000 after buying an additional 170,403 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Acushnet by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 765,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,885,000 after buying an additional 12,259 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Acushnet by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 710,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,768,000 after buying an additional 18,457 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,826,000 after acquiring an additional 208,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 460,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,966,000 after acquiring an additional 16,673 shares during the last quarter. 46.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.