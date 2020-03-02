Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Acushnet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Acushnet’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on GOLF. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Compass Point raised shares of Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.45.

Shares of NYSE:GOLF opened at $25.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Acushnet has a 52-week low of $22.30 and a 52-week high of $33.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.03.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Acushnet had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $368.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 242,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,929,000 after buying an additional 65,709 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 12,308 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 4,733 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 4,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after buying an additional 77,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This is an increase from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.00%.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

