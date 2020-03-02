Acute Angle Cloud Trading Down 78.5% Over Last 7 Days (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 67.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 2nd. One Acute Angle Cloud token can now be bought for about $0.0070 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges including LBank, CoinTiger, BiteBTC and OKEx. Acute Angle Cloud has a market cap of $1.76 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 78.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Acute Angle Cloud alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8,755.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $225.36 or 0.02572802 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $322.76 or 0.03684878 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.80 or 0.00682725 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.07 or 0.00765703 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00010972 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00093422 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00027400 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.93 or 0.00581495 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Profile

AAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 18th, 2018. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Acute Angle Cloud Token Trading

Acute Angle Cloud can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, HADAX, CoinTiger, OKEx and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Acute Angle Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acute Angle Cloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.