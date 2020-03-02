Adam J. Weiss Sells 4,226 Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Stock

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) insider Adam J. Weiss sold 4,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $171,829.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,437,924.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Adam J. Weiss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 13th, Adam J. Weiss sold 2,000 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total value of $122,940.00.

Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.10. 1,560,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -513.75 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.36 and a 200-day moving average of $56.84. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.66 and a 12 month high of $64.45.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $149.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.24 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 35.30% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSOD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Cornerstone OnDemand from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cornerstone OnDemand has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.56.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,038,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 11.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 56.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 120,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,596,000 after purchasing an additional 43,364 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand in the third quarter worth $21,507,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand in the third quarter worth $2,878,000. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

